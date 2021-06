Alivia Baucom capped off her senior year by adding her name to two records on the girls’ track record board. Alivia set the shot record at 41’.25” and the discus record at 131’8”. Congratulations!

Jagger Freemyer had a great finish to his senior year in track and field. Jagger put his name into the record books with the javelin with a throw of 144’4”. Congratulations!