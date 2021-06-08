River Dow takes a practice swing during the Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament. River received a hole prize for being closest to the pin in two shots on hole #4.

The 19th annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament was played at the Tarkio Golf Club on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A total of 11 teams and 43 participants enjoyed the warm, sunny day, after the morning fog lifted, and friendly competition, as well as a free-will donation lunch provided by the Atchison County Hy-Vee.

The four-person scramble format tournament results are as follow:

Championship Flight – 1st place, Designs By Jayne/Comfort Counseling Team, 60; 2nd place, Morning Sun Seed/Laur Farms Team, 62; and 3rd place, Dow Construction Team, 63

“A” Flight – 1st place, Ameren Missouri/Outlaw Wind Farm Team, 64; 2nd place, Colfax Farmers Mutual Team, 64; 3rd place, Mills-Sparks Team, 65; and 4th place, Ed Salmond CPA Team, 65

“B” Flight – 1st place, Nate Jeter & Friends Team, 67; 2nd place, Riley’s Service Team, 69; 3rd place, KJ’s Team, 70; and 4th place, Kay Rosenbohm & Friends Team, 73

Ties were broken by comparing scores beginning with hole number one on the scorecards. Engraved trophies, supplied by Midwest Trophies, were awarded to the top two teams in each flight, and the individuals on those teams received a sleeve of new golf balls, provided by the Tarkio Rotary Club, for their participation.

Hole prizes were awarded to various participants following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes and their winners included Aaron Pedersen, longest putt on hole number 1; Kyra Mills, longest putt on hole number 2; Teresa Salmond, women’s longest drive on hole number 3; Damond Wennihan, men’s longest drive on hole number 3; River Dow, closest to pin in two shots on hole number 4; Brett Bachus, closest to the pin on hole number 8; and Harvey Mills, longest putt on hole number 9.

Following the awarding of the hole prizes, gift certificates and prizes donated by the Tarkio Rotary Club were won by various participants in a random drawing. Participants enjoyed the opportunity to participate in games on holes number 6 and 7 with chances to win prizes sponsored by Dixon Golf. Several won sleeves of golf balls and certificates for free golf clubs. Harvey Mills won a $350 driver provided by Dixon Golf in a random drawing.

The Tarkio Rotary Club appreciates everyone who generously donated awards, prizes, sponsorships or their time to participate in this year’s tournament from which the proceeds will be used to support area youth scholarships, activities and community projects of the Tarkio Rotary Club in 2021-22.