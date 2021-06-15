The Atchison County Health Department sponsored a Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 12, in the parking lot of Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. Kids were taught bike skills and bike safety education, were fitted with free helmets, and then were allowed to traverse through a zig zag (demonstrated by Reagan Dorrel), obstacle course, and slow race. Sixteen bicyclists participated.

Leonard and Janene McEnaney, Denise Sanders, and Cane Stanton head to the Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Miss Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association Queen 2020-2021 and Tarkio Rodeo Queen Ellen Westhoff presents Stason Sundermann with a certificate of completion following his participation.

Kenisyn Yost waits to have a safety check done on her bicycle at the Bicycle Rodeo.