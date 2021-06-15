The Brownville Fine Arts Association cancelled its 2020 Artist and Speaker Series due to COVID-19.

The 2021 season started June 3 with an art show, “Landscapes of the Midwest and near Southwest” by artist Rich Hayek. His show will continue through June 27 at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery. The Schoolhouse Art Gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The first of the 2021 speaker series will be held this Friday, June 18. Justin Johnson will present a program on the archeological practices of digging up old outhouses. You can find out about privy digging, learn about the importance of saving buried history, and discuss bottle collecting and the historical value. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery.

The tentative schedule for the remainder of 2021 is as follows:

ART SHOWS

July 1 – 25 – Virginia Kouba, “Why I Get out Of Bed in the Morning.” A reception will be held July 11.

July 29 – August 29 – Deb Kubik, “Seasons in Glass.” A reception will be held July 30.

September 2 – 20 – Bob Hanna, “The Artist Creates.”

September 30 – October 25 – Andrea Palmerton, “From My Heart to Yours.” A reception will be held October 1.

SPEAKER SERIES

Friday, July 23 – Bill Moran, “Half Breed Tract”

Friday, August 20 – Dan Holtz, “Marion Marsh Brown”

Saturday, September 18 – The dedication of the Rohman Gardens

Friday, October 15 – John Lokke, “History of Timber Rattlesnakes in Nebraska.”

All programs are free and open to the public.