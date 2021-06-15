Donnie Dockins walks along the path of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles circling Niedermeyer Park at the Doug Summa Memorial Car Show June 12, 2021.

Ron Hunter (back middle) of Rock Port is the original owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO, which he purchased July 18th of that year in Mound City, Missouri. As of the car show, the GTO had only been driven 90,000 miles.

The Heartland Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association handed out free water at the car show. Members include James Elder, David and Sharon Fruechtenicht, Randy Graybill, Annette and Marshall Kaplan, and Carma and Jim Eagans.

Richard Tullis and his little dog hung out in the shade while the family car shined in the spotlight of the car show.

Brinley Guyer took a break from looking at the cars to play on the park equipment.

This 1939 Dodge was a sight to behold at the car show!

Danny Hogue wipes off his motorcycle to prepare for judging in the car show.