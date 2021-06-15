A Fresh Mobile Food Pantry will be held June 22 at Community Services, Inc. on Main Street in Tarkio. Stop by from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (while supplies last) for fresh food. Cars are to line up at 3rd and Main street and will be directed up to 4th and Main. There is a limit to product quantities/number of families that are picking up per vehicle. The event is made possible by Second Harvest Community Food Bank and Community Services, Inc. For more information, call 816-364-3663 or visit shcfb.org.