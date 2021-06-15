Kenny “Fuzzy” Clapp and his wagon lead the way for Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride Saturday, June 12, 2021. The event, which included 40 participants on horseback, in horse and mule-drawn wagons, or in all-terrain vehicles, began at Kenny and Joy Clapp’s residence northeast of Tarkio and made its way six miles to town where lunch was served and the entourage participated in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade. Then they all headed back to the Clapps’ for dinner and camping. Some came from as far away as Des Moines, Iowa, and Chillicothe, Missouri, to ride.

Each year, more and more wagons take part in Fuzzy’s Rodeo Ride. Except for the rubber tires in place of the old-fashioned wooden wagon wheels, it’s a great glimpse back in time to see them making their way along the country road.

Tifani (Beason) Clements, a former Tarkio resident, rode her horse in Fuzzy’s ride. Sadee Clapp, right, granddaughter of Joy and Kenny, also participated in Fuzzy’s ride.