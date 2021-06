Ready for a blast this 4th of July?

The Rock Port Chamber is too! Once again, the firemen have planned a great fireworks display. Help raise the goal of $7,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mail it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482 (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.)