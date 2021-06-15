The Tarkio Golf Club is hosting its free, youth golf clinic the mornings of Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23. Classes for 7-10 year-olds will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m., 11-13 year-olds from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and high school students from 11:00-noon. The clinic will again be lead by Brad Volker, a Tarkio native and teaching pro at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Liberty, Missouri. He will be assisted by local golfers. Attendees can just show up, but preregistration is preferred at the club house (660-736-4776) by June 19 so organizers have an idea how many to prepare for. Participants will need to bring their own clubs to the clinic; however, if you don’t have a set of clubs, contact Rich Pearson at 660-736-0141 and he will try to make arrangements for clubs.

The golf club will also host a free, youth, nine-hole tournament Thursday, June 24, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served afterward. Again, please sign up for the tournament at the club house by Friday, June 19.

All Fairfax and Tarkio students are members of the Tarkio Golf Club through arrangements with Tarkio R-I Schools. Students under 13 from any school can play for free, but all golfers under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

When the youth clinic was started four years ago, the community was asked to assist financially to help with the expenses. The support was so generous that the funds will last through this year. If you have any questions or would like to help with the tournament, contact Rich Pearson.