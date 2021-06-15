Weston Pierschbacher of Kellerton, Iowa, placed second overall in the Saddle Bronc riding earning $465.30 at the 27th annual Tarkio Rodeo, held Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12. Approximately 1,400 attended this year’s rodeo.

Ag Partners was recognized for its years of support of the Tarkio Rodeo. Ag Partners Manager Gary Henson was presented a plaque by the Rodeo Association (represented by Ronnie Thomson and Jeff Riley) while aboard the Broken Spoke Clydesdales’ wagon at Saturday night’s rodeo.

The Broken Spoke Clydesdales performed at the 2021 Tarkio Rodeo.

Madison Hagey and Baylee Ray sold rodeo t-shirts made by the Tarkio Avalanche. The t-shirts sold out Friday night so more had to be made for Saturday night, and those sold out as well.

Bill Oswald gives it all he has as he hangs on.

Mackena Springstead gets a little help as she rides.

Keaton Shaw, above, prepares a Mutton Bustin’ contestant for one awesome ride at the Tarkio Rodeo Saturday, June 12, 2021.

This clydesdale colt was so tired that it fell asleep standing up, leaning against the fence.

Everett Scott drew an uncooperative sheep during Mutton Bustin’ at the Tarkio Rodeo Saturday night, June 12, 2021.

The Tarkio Rodeo Association (represented by Ethan Riley) presented Queen Ellen Westhoff with flowers, thanking her for her participation.

Barrel man Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins was on hand to entertain the crowd.

Having some fun after a ride.

Sometimes after a hard night of bucking you just need a break. And a break he took.

As each rider gets ready for the chute to open, there is a crew of men above and outside the gate making sure the rider has the best chance to score big.

Oliver Paris was the first Mutton Bustin’ rider Friday night and had a good ride.

Dex Miller and Tregn Collins have a deep conversation before the rodeo begins as they watch everyone getting the arena ready.

The Stars and Stripes flew as Ellen Westhoff, Miss Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association 2020 queen, brought them in for the singing of the nation anthem.

Crystal Woodring sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Chris Pyle was the announcer of the Tarkio Rodeo.

Lizzie Schlueter mans one of the concession stand windows at the Tarkio Rodeo.

The Two County Dusters performed both nights of the Tarkio Rodeo. Tarkio’s own Danika Agnew (right) was among the riders.

The Two County Dusters perform a pinwheel maneuver in the middle of the arena.

Friday night’s Mutton Bustin’ winners were Peyton Hailey, Jade Sunderman, and Ellie Wallace. They received free t-shirts.

Mutton Bustin’ winners at the Tarkio Rodeo Saturday night, June 12, 2021, were Brady Richards, Molly Kelmel, and Collin Stanton. They received free t-shirts and got their picture taken with Tarkio Rodeo Queen Ellen Westhoff.

Check out the lean on Sara Boies of Indianola, Iowa, as she turns for home and the win in Barrel Racing.

Tyler Vogele from Cedarville, Kansas, was the big winner during the bull riding. Tyler received a score of 68 and a purse cash prize of $1,504.

Ruby Espey of Lone Jack, Missouri, has a line on her calf in the breakaway roping.

Camy Gherr from Centerville, Iowa, rounds the last barrel and heads for home.

Not every ride goes according to plan as David Thompson of Creston, Iowa, gets stretched out.

Tannor Schuldt of Leon, Iowa, and Chad Day of Eaterville, Iowa, team up to place fourth in the Team Roping. Each went home with $204.45 in their pocket.

Tanner Phillips of Brooklyn, Missouri, placed third overall in the Bareback Riding, earning $244.40.

Cade Gibson and Jeremy Muntz work to distract the bull as the rider gets to a safe location.

Eder Morales from Dakota City, Nebraska, gets the unfortunate draw of a bull called Glitter Bomb and he lived up to his name.

Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Missouri, brings home the gold and $479.40 with his 5.4 second steer wrestling.