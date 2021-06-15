Besides performing at the Tarkio Rodeo both nights, the Broken Spoke Clydesdales of Winfield, Kansas, also participated in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade Saturday, June 12, 2021. They were a huge attraction and everyone loved seeing them make their way down Main Street. They also seem to enjoy posing for a photo!

Twenty-seven years ago, the Tarkio Rodeo resumed and TPC/Feeders Grain was a supporter. Ag Partners bought out TPC/Feeders Grain in 2000 and has continued their support of Tarkio Rodeo ever since. Ag Partners is a proud supporter of Tarkio and its many community events and was named this year’s Tarkio Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal. Representing Ag Partners and riding in the parade was Manager Gary Henson.

American Legion members Tim Morehouse, Brian Peterson, Jesse Payne, and Chris Stevens carry the colors down Main Street in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade.

This Americana float was a fantastic addition to the Tarkio Rodeo Parade!

Seeing this 1925 Dodge Brothers Deluxe Touring Car drive down Main Street in the Tarkio Rodeo Parade was like taking a step back in time!

Parker Woodring and the other children along the Tarkio Rodeo Parade route hit the jackpot with lots of candy, stuffed animals, and other goodies thrown.

EA cheerleaders Tessa Rolf, Josie King, and Charlie Smith carried the rodeo banner.

Keely Bredensteiner throws out candy from a Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department truck.

Members of the Tarkio Rodeo Association got to ride in style in the Broken Spoke Clydesdales wagon. Pictured, from left to right, are Ronald Thomson, Jeff Riley, Todd Fogg, Ethan Riley, and Dalton Riley.