The von Trapp family singers as they perform their last song at the Salzburg Music Festival, “So Long, Farewell.” Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Kurt (Grant Spiegel), Marta (Wendy Hurst), Brigitta (Reese Herron), Gretl (Kinsley Nuckolls), and Louisa (Sophie Storm); back row – Liesl (Kylie Nuckolls), Captain Georg von Trapp (Clint Dougherty), Maria Rainer (Mikaela Sons), and Friedrich (Austin Helfers). See page 8 for more pictures.

The cast of “The Sound of Music.”

“My Favorite Things” was sung by Maria (Mikaela Sons) as she received her orders to go and be a governess for the von Trapp family.

As Mother Abbess (Susan Braams) sings “Climb Every Mountain,” she encourages Maria (Mikaela Sons) to go and leave the Abbey.

The Nuns of Nonnberg Abbey open the show with a presidium. Pictured are Hadleigh Jones, Claire Spiegel, Kendall Victor, and Erica Taylor.

As Rolf Gruber (Andrew Braams) delivers a telegram to Captain von Trapp, he runs into Liesl (Kylie Nuckolls) and they sing “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

Captain von Trapp (Clint Dougherty) and Elsa Schraeder (Kendall Victor) sing “How Can Love Survive?”.

Portraying the von Trapp children in the Liberty Theatre production, from left to right, were: front row – Friedrich (Austin Helfers), Brigitta (Reese Herron), Marta (Wendy Hurst), and Liesl (Kylie Nuckolls); back row – Kurt (Grant Spiegel), Gretl (Kinsley Nuckolls), and Louisa (Sophia Storm).

“The hills are alive with The Sound of Music!” From the Liberty Theatre stage inside the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, all of your favorite songs from the classic are being sung, this time performed by local, talented actors, singers, and musicians. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, “The Sound of Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

If you are “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” want to experience “Something Good,” celebrate a few of your “Favorite Things,” or “Climb Every Mountain,” head on down to Liberty Theatre June 18 and 19 at 7:00 p.m. or June 20 at 2:30 p.m. (tickets go on sale an hour before showtime and the theatre doors open a half hour before). Call 660-744-5599 for reservations.

The cast includes: Maria Rainer – Mikaela Sons; Sister Berthe – Rebekah Gebhards; Sister Margaretta – Erica Taylor; Sister Sophia – Christina Hall; Mother Abbess – Susan Braams; Captain Georg von Trapp – Clint Dougherty; Franz – Bill Victor; Frau Schmidt – Debbie Martin; Liesl – Kylie Nuckolls; Friedrich – Austin Helfers; Louisa – Sophia Storm; Kurt – Grant Spiegel; Brigitta – Reese Herron; Marta – Wendy Hurst; Gretl – Kinsley Nuckolls; Rolf Gruber – Andrew Braams; Elsa Schraeder – Kendall Victor; Max Detweiler – Cameron Victor; Herr Zeller – Dave Bremer; Baron Elberfeld – Todd Herron; Baroness Elberfeld – Erica Taylor; Frau Zeller – Christina Hall; Admiral Von Schreiber – Andy Braams; Stormtroopers – Gabe Gebhards and Bo Peregrine; The Nun Chorus – Diane Carpenter, Abbie Harms, Hadleigh Jones, Debbie Martin, Claire Spiegel, Kendall Victor; Stage/Prop Manager – Jan Carpenter; Set Builder/Sound Engineer – Scott Deatz; Lighting Designer – Molly Hallowell; Mural Painting – Katelynn Ottmann; Costume Rental – Ibsen Costume Gallery, Omaha, Nebraska; Costume Designer/Fairy Godmother – Theresa Crawford; Backstage Assistance – Lee Harms; Choreographer – Christina Hall; Rehearsal Accompanists – Susan Braams and Greg Zielke; Sound Effects – Jaymi Victor; Orchestra – Piano – Mark Lambert, Flute – Amanda Sheeley, Clarinet – Bradley Sheeley, String Bass – Andy Wiederholt, Trumpets – Abby Palmer and Amanda Sutton, and Trombone – John Salehi.