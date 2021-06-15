The Atchison County Library will hold wildlife encounters at all three branches Thursday, June 17, as part of Tails & Tales Summer Reading 2021. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the shows and presentation. Animal presentations may include alligator, tortoise, baby kangaroo, honey bear and more!

The schedule is as follows:

Rock Port: 10:00 a.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main

Tarkio: 12:00 noon at Tarkio Resource Center Basement, 405 S. 11th

Fairfax: 2:00 p.m. at the Firehouse, 112 W. Main.

For more information call 660-744-5404 or e-mail rockport@aclibrary.net.