The Young vs. Old Softball Tournament will be held on the 4th of July at the Rock Port City Park.
Organizers have team captains for the old team (21+), but are in need of someone to put together two young teams. Players on the young teams must be at least in seventh grade to play. Each team must have a minimum of 10 players, with at least three to four girls on the team.
This year’s schedule will be:
3:00 p.m. – Old vs. Old
4:15 p.m. – Young vs. Young
5:30 p.m. – Losing Old vs. Losing Young
6:45 p.m. – Winning Old vs. Winning Young
Contact Sammantha Giddinge for more information.