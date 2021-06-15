The Young vs. Old Softball Tournament will be held on the 4th of July at the Rock Port City Park.

Organizers have team captains for the old team (21+), but are in need of someone to put together two young teams. Players on the young teams must be at least in seventh grade to play. Each team must have a minimum of 10 players, with at least three to four girls on the team.

This year’s schedule will be:

3:00 p.m. – Old vs. Old

4:15 p.m. – Young vs. Young

5:30 p.m. – Losing Old vs. Losing Young

6:45 p.m. – Winning Old vs. Winning Young

Contact Sammantha Giddinge for more information.