The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches’ Association will be hosting its 13th annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus in Maryville, Missouri. Thirty-eight of Missouri’s top 8-man senior football players have been invited to participate in this event. They will report Thursday, June 24, 2021, to Northwest and practice for three days as a member of either the green or silver team in preparation for the event.

The teams will be coached by 8-man football coaches from the eight teams that made the state quarterfinals in 2021. The green team is led by Dwayne Williams of North Andrew R-VI (Rosendale, Missouri). His assistants are Josh Petersen of South Holt R-1 (Oregon, Missouri)/Nodaway-Holt R-VII (SHNH) (Graham, Missouri), Drew Smith of Archie R-V (Archie, Missouri), and Doug Fountain of Albany R-III (Albany, Missouri). Coach Oren Magruder of Southwest Livingston R-1 (Ludlow, Missouri) will lead the silver team. He is assisted by Shane Hilton of Stanberry R-II (Stanberry, Missouri), Aaron Behrens of East Atchison (Fairfax, Missouri/Tarkio, Missouri), Seth Bass of North Shelby High School (Shelbyville, Missouri), and Philip Dean of Drexel R-IV (Drexel, Missouri). The players were drafted by the coaches; thereby pitting previous teammates against one another in certain instances.

There will be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime, where Jim Schultz will be inducted into the 8-Man Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame. Coach Schultz was a head coach at North Andrew for eight seasons and won two state championships. The player inductee will be Macon Allen of King City, Missouri. Allen was a standout at King City and in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics’ Association (MIAA) at Missouri Western State University (St. Joseph, Missouri). There will also be all-state and academic all-state recognition prior to the game for all 2020 players that received those awards.

There is an admission fee to attend. T-shirts will be for sale throughout the contest. All proceeds go to the Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches’ Association. For more information, check the association’s home page at http://www.mo8mancoaches.com/.

2021 team rosters

Silver team – Ethan Hoerr, Southwest Livingston; Wes Hughes, Southwest Livingston; Kaedon Hutchinson, Albany; Ethan Irvin, Drexel; Patrick Warren, Southwest Livingston; Clifton Bridgewater, Rich Hill; Ethan Wilson, Orrick; Brayden Law, Drexel; Brewer Wheeler, North Andrew; Collin Sager, Stanberry; Jaeden Sears, Southwest Livingston; Wynston Walker, North Andrew; Caeden Messer, Mound City; Gage Sanders, Drexel; Morgan Anderson, Southwest Livingston; David Brown, Orrick; Tristan Steinert, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt; Andrew Stevenson, Albany; and Chase Atkins, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway

Green team – Tucker Wolfe, Archie; Tryce Floyd, Albany; Dylan Sutton, Archie; Jacob Farris, SHNH; Dylan Schuetz, SHNH; Keaton Hannah, North Andrew; Ethan Mercer, Albany; Drew Quinlin, SHNH; Joey Herron, Rock Port; Clayton Linville, North Andrew; Carson Thomas, North Andrew; Austin Welch, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway; Devin Patton, Albany; Dallas Nowling, SHNH; Kaleb Chittum, North Andrew; Jackson Lunsford, North Shelby; Cayden Criger, Rock Port; Sawyer Cross, Albany; and Trey Peshek, Rock Port