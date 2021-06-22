The following case was heard in Atchison County Court Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15, 2021, before the honorable Roger M. Prokes at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. vs. Harold Krutz Et Al – Case called. The court seats jury panel of 30 members in order called. Jury panel is selected and hearing begins and held and continued to day two. Case recalled for second day of hearing. Hearing held. The plaintiff’s and defendant’s attorneys present arguments. Jury retires for deliberation and returns and has reached a verdict. Verdict entered of record as defense verdict or in favor of the defense, and the verdict is accepted. So ordered. Voluntary dismissal of Counts III and VI of the Amended Verified Petition for Injunctive Relief against only defendant Brian Kelly with prejudice.