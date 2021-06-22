The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 10, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor presented a request from Atchison County Development Director Monica Bailey to appoint Danielle Madron, Tarkio City Clerk, to fill the unexpired term of Becky Jones on the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board (EEZ Board). The request was approved. Her term begins immediately and expires in March 2024.

A request was also made to appoint Lisa Farmer, Rock Port Board of Aldermen, to fill the unexpired term of Tim Taylor on the EEZ Board. The request was approved. Her term begins immediately and expires in March 2023.

The commission reviewed an application for CARES Act reimbursement from the Atchison County Multi-Purpose Center. All information required for reimbursement was attached and in order. The commissioners voted to approve the reimbursement in the amount of $5,801.96. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the request for payment.

The commission reviewed estimates from TNR Construction, LLC, for replacing the courthouse drive and the parking lot along Washington Street in front of the courthouse with concrete. They also reviewed an estimate to cover the parking lot and parking along Washington Street with an asphalt overlay. After a lengthy discussion and review of the financial condition of the county the commission decided to move forward with bidding the replacement of the parking with concrete. The asphalt just continues to be an issue and they were all in agreement that a long-term fix was the best use of county funds. Clerk Taylor will move forward with preparing the bid specifications.

Atchison County will host the September meeting of the Northwest Commissioners. The commission began preparing for the meeting. They hope to hold it at the Tarkio Community Building and offer a tour of the Tarkio College campus and Tarkio Activity Center.

Howell Engineering contacted the commission with questions about the county’s interest in having a BEEP study done by MoDOT on some bridges that are showing some scour issues. Presiding Commissioner Livengood stated that they would first need to discuss it with Road Supervisor Meyer, who was currently not in the office.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.