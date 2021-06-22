Grace Slaughter, left, and Jada Williams, middle, were recently selected to the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team.

Eric Kennedy, right, is playing in the College World Series this week.

Atchison County has connections and a lot to be proud of. Eric Kennedy, Jada Williams and Grace Slaughter will all be competing in national events.

Eric, a senior, plays baseball for the University of Texas, and will be playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, this week.

Jada, a sophomore at Blue Springs High School, and Grace, a sophomore at Grain Valley High School, are both recent selections to the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team. They were selected out of 34 athletes from around the United States.

Eric is the son of Julie (Vogler) and David Kennedy and the grandson of Curt and Marge Vogler of Rock Port, Missouri. Jada is the daughter of Jill and Sean McIntyre and granddaughter of Patti and the late Rick Meyerkorth of Rock Port. Grace is the daughter of Brian and Rebecca Ciancidlo Slaughter and the granddaughter of Bill and Susan Slaughter of Fairfax, Missouri.