Rock Port 10 & Under wins second place in tournament

The Rock Port 10 & Under team won second place in the Southeast Nebraska Baseball League Tournament held in Rock Port this past weekend. Team members and coaches include: front row – Colt Seiter, Landon Howell, Archer Meyerkorth, Zeke Gebhards, Hunter Bolin, Andy Meyerkorth, Jacob McMahon, Isaac Shimmel, Blaise Krogen, Rush Lewis, and Grady Cook; and back row – coaches Jared Meyerkorth, Jason Lewis, Troy Cook, Jordan Shrader, and Jesse Bolin.

Hunter Bolin pitches the ball for Rock Port.

Jacob McMahon picks up a hit for the Rock Port 10 & Under Team in the base-ball tournament.

Fairfax Pints

The Fairfax Pints competed in State Line League’s Pints Tournament held this past weekend in Fairfax. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Ace Allen, Riley Koop, Mack Smith, Brady Umbarger, Henry Smith, Knox Oswald, Jude Long, Carter Oswald, and Jaxson Smith; and back row – Mason Kingery, Carley Graham, Coach Dan Smith, Coach Nick Umbarger, and Coach Chris Smith.

Fairfax’s Carter Oswald is pictured with the pitch in the Pints Tournament held in Fairfax last weekend.

Knox Oswald gets a hit for Fairfax in the Pints Tournament last weekend.

Westboro Wildcats place second in tournament

The Westboro Wildcats placed second in the State Line League’s Pints Tournament held this past weekend. Team members include: Axyl Slemp, Ben Rolf, Brilee Slemp, Brody Wennihan, Bryna McEnaney, Chase Pearson, Easton Madron, Josh Schlueter, Maddox Pearson, Parker Livengood, Shaylon McNaughton, and Teahen Hannah. Coaches are Curt Livengood, Josh Pearson, Mike Rolf, and TJ Slemp. (Carrie Livengood photos)

Westboro Wildcat Parker Livengood sprints around the bases in a recent Pints game. The Wildcats finished the regular season 13-1.

Tarkio Pints

Players on the Tarkio Pints team, from left to right, are: front row – Bentley Gladman, Jeremy Bomar, Damon Drummond, Kaiden Nelson, and Luke Gebhards; and back row – Wyatt Landess, Rhoni Caudill, Jax Peregrine, Treyton Brown, and Coach Chris Avrett. Coaches Ryan Harms and Tommy Dow are not pictured.

Tarkio Half Pints

Players on the Tarkio Half Pints team, from left to right, are: front row – Titus Wright, Treyven Holbrook, Tucker Wheeler, Marlee Levendahl, Charlotte Wright, and Ailee Ohnmacht; and back row – Coach Josh Wright, Coach Kaela Wheeler, Coach Michael Klosek, Quad Klosek, Tristan Burke, Eli Lundy, Landon Scott, Gray Klosek, Katie Avrett, Mikayla Smith, Jackobi Robertson, Cayson Martin, Brody Landess, Andrew Gladman, Coach Corey Martin, Coach Tim Scott, and Coach Chris Avrett. Jerald Goodin and Christopher Wheeler are not pictured.