Fire Chief Scott Jones demonstrates the proper use of fire extinguishers to employees of Pleasant View Nursing Home (above), and to Kathryn Gerbitz (below).

Rock Port Fire Department conducted fire extinguisher training last week for the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Each staff member received hands-on training as they learned how to use a water foam extinguisher. They were shown how to pull the pin and the proper way to aim. Chief Scott Jones, Steve Shineman, Eric Abbott and Chad Schomburg were on hand to help.