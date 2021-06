The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Dallas Hurst, 34, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. June 19, 2021, by the Tarkio Police Department for DWI.

Thomas Metcalf, 60, Coldspring, Texas, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. June 19, 2021, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for DWI.