The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 14, 2021, by Marjorie O’Riley to Sharon Barlow, Paula Smith, Deborah Hawkins Vicky Hilsabeck, Joni Amthor, and Mark O’Riley for Lot 15, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 15, 2021, by David and Krista Sly to David and Krista Sly, Trustees of the David and Krista Sly Trust, for land in Sections 31 and 36, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Personal Representative Deed: Filed June 15, 2021, by Lora Campbell, Personal Representative of the Martin Addington Estate, to Lora Campbell for Lots 7 and 8, Block 1, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 16, 2021, by Robert Roberts to Christopher Burke, Donald Burke and Traci Burke for Lot 6, Block 16, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 16, 2021, by Douglas and Melissa Fletcher to Premier Properties and Investments, LLC, for Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 13, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 17, 2021, by Emil Sechter, Trustee of the Emil Sechter Revocable Trust, to Eric and Shelly Haeker for land in Section 30, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.