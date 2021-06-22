Northwest Missouri Land Title, LLC (NMLT) has announced that effective June 14, 2021, they have acquired Farmers City Title Co. (formerly Raines Title and Abstract Co.) and Holt County Title Company. NMLT was formed by principals and key employees from Nodaway County Abstract and Midland Surveying, Inc. Members are Shelbi (Hayes) Scheel who manages the escrow department for Nodaway Abstract; Adam Teale, VP of Operations for Midland Surveying; Troy Hayes, who serves as the current president of Midland Surveying and Nodaway Abstract; and John Teale, former president of both Midland Survey and Nodaway Abstract and currently serving as the corporate secretary of Nodaway Abstract.

Joni True and Marty Specking will continue to serve clients in Rock Port, and Julie McCully has rejoined the team and will be operating in Oregon on a daily basis.

Midland Surveying has served the Northwest Missouri community since 1972, and Nodaway Abstract was acquired by Teale and Hayes in 1992. During that nearly 50-year span they have assembled the most comprehensive land record library in existence for Northwest Missouri. This information will be invaluable to their ability to provide the best search and exam services available in Northwest Missouri. This acquisition will add land transfer records dating back to the county charters for all three counties in which they will be operating.

During the past five years Nodaway County Abstract has undertaken an effort to improve and expand services by implementing the latest in title production software, and more recently have converted all of their indexes to a digital format. They are currently implementing a digital title plant platform that will greatly enhance the search and exam process. Their goal is to expand those systems to include the Atchison and Holt County operations in the coming weeks and months. They are also expanding their ability to offer remote closings, electronic notary services, and other online offerings to make their services more convenient for customers.

They look forward to offering the technology available in the city coupled with the small-town service their customers have come to expect.

Services for any of the three counties can be ordered at any of the company’s locations. Visit their website at www.nodabstract.com for more information or to place your next order for title services in Nodaway, Atchison, and Holt County.