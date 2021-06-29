Sons and grandkids of the late Jerry Hill gather around his memorial at the Father’s Day golf tournament in Tarkio Sunday, June 20, 2021. From left to right are Jeff and Taylor Hill (second place championship flight), David and Carly Hill (first place A flight) and Sean and Rob Hill. (Anne Amthor photo)

Tarkio Golf Club hosted its 39th annual Father’s Day 2 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament Sunday, June 20, 2021. Results from the event follow:

MORNING

Championship Flight – 1st, K. Rohlfsen/D. Rohlfsen, 62; 2nd, J. Hill/T. Hill, 64; 3rd, C. Barton/S. Martin, 66; 4th, T. Chambers/B. Barber, 66

A Flight – 1st, D. Hill/C. Hill, 69; 2nd, A. Regan/R. Koch, 69; 3rd, E. Brumbaugh/J. Golden, 69; 4th, S. Graybill/L. Graybill, 69

B Flight – 1st, S. Pitts/M. Pitts, 71; 2nd, D. Osborn/Z. Osborn, 72; 3rd, K. Rohlfsen/D. Meek, 72; 4th, R. Tackett/C. Tackett, 73

C Flight – 1st, S. Mann/S. Gluck, 76; 2nd, J. Moores/M. Moores, 78; 3rd, D. Laur/B. Laur, 78; 4th, N. Salmond/T. Salmond, 78

D Flight – 1st, J. Mather/K. Sundermann, 83; 2nd, B. Wennihan/B. Wennihan, 83; 3rd, J. Chambers/D. Chambers, 83; 4th, T. Jones/C. Jones, 83

AFTERNOON

Championship Flight – 1st, J. Peregrine/B. Peregrine, 62; 2nd, H. Hawkins/D. Hawkins, 63; 3rd, K. Wood/B. Patel, 65; 4th, B. Smith/G. Vette, 65

A Flight – 1st, J. Feller/J. Arrandale, 67; 2nd, M. Alitz/A. Alitz, 68; 3rd, J. Moores/J. Moores, 68; 4th, Welsh/Welsh, 69

B Flight – 1st, M. Payne/R. Payne, 73; 2nd, R. Gibson/S. Gibons, 73; 3rd, B. Duvall/D. Duvall, 74; 4th, S. Schoonover/C. Salfrank, 76

C Flight – 1st, J. Lundy/E. Piveral, 77; 2nd, N. Salmond/C. Salmond, 77; 3rd, G. Peregrine/J. Peregrine, 77; 4th, Graves/Gibson, 78

D Flight – 1st, T. Dow/R. Dow, 81; 2nd, Tiemeyer/Lloyd, 83; 3rd, R. Umbarger/N. Umbarger, 86; 4th, Riley/Steins, 86