The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss road and bridge matters. They contacted Engineer Mark Huck with Burns and McDonald to see if there was a need for the county to request a Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) study from MoDOT for some scour issues on a few bridges. They also inquired to see if the county can use Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds for those repairs. Mr. Huck felt the county would be financially ahead to sell their BRO funds to another county in Missouri in need of BRO funds and use the cash for the repairs.

After reviewing specifications and estimates between overlay and concrete for the parking lot at the courthouse, the commission decided to move forward with replacing the parking lot and the parking in front of the courthouse with concrete to provide a better long-term fix for parking. The commission requested that Clerk Taylor move forward with the bidding process. Clerk Taylor drafted the bid and will place it in the next edition of the Atchison County Mail.

The commission began making plans for hosting the September meeting of the Northwest Commissioners.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.