The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of June 28-July 4.

Most routine work zones will stop at noon Friday, July 2, and resume at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term lane and road closures may remain in place. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122-124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-July. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through July. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs