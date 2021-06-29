Rock Port’s 4th of July Celebration in the Park will be held Sunday, July 4. Currently, the list of activities include:
• Dunk tank, egg toss, softball throw, and frog jumping contest, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. All proceeds go to Northwest Missouri Industries, Inc.
• Rock Port Pool will be open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Open Swim
11:00 – 11:30 a.m. – Name That Tune
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Watermelon Relays
12:00 – 12:15 p.m. – Money Dive
12:15 – 12:30 p.m. – Water Bottle Find
12:30 – 1:00 p.m. – Squirt Gun Race
1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Diving Board Contest
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – 4th of July Trivia
2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Open Swim
• Young vs Old Softball starts at 3:00 p.m.
• Fireworks Extravaganza will begin at dusk!
FIREWORKS FUND
The Rock Port Chamber and the Rock Port Fire Department have planned a great fireworks display. Donations can be taken to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, or mailed to: Rock Port Chamber P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. (Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.) This year’s donors (as of Tuesday morning) include the following:
