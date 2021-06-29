The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce and Tarkio Resource Center Golf Tournament was held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Tarkio Golf Course.

The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce and Tarkio Resource Center held their annual golf tournament Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Tarkio Golf Course. Fourteen teams participated and a free-will offering lunch was served by volunteers.

Winners included: A Flight – 1st, Tarkio Rotary Club, 65; 2nd, Colfax Farmers Mutual, 65; 3rd, Grounds Control, 66; B Flight – 1st, 4 Guys Tryin, 67; 2nd, Ameren, 67; 3rd, Peregrine Crop Insurance, 67; C Flight – 1st, Morning Sun Seed, 68; 2nd, Kay Rosenbohm, 70; 3rd, Birdie Boys, 72

Hole prizes went to: #1 Longest Drive Ladies – Sandy Fisher; #2 Closest To The Pin In 2 – Linkin Murry; #3 Longest Drive In Fairway – Gage Salsbury; #4 Longest Putt – Kelly Rohlfsen; #6 Closest To The Pin – Bev Callow; #8 Closest To The Pin – Cameron Oswald; #9 Longest Putt – Kelly Rohlfsen

Teams that didn’t place included: Tarkio Chamber, 67; US Bank, 67; Community Hospital-Fairfax, 72; St. John’s Lutheran Church, 74; and New York Life, 74.