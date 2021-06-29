The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting June 16, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, Mayor, at 6:34 p.m. Also in attendance were: Kristi Duering, Tabitha Wintz,Michael Oswald, and Debra Wyatt, Aldermen; John Brown, Water Superintendent; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Danny Kemerling, Treasurer; and Kyle Shepard, home owner.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Kyle Shepard was present to speak to the council about the cleanup of his property. The council agreed to work with Kyle as long as progress was being made. Kyle left the meeting at 6:50 p.m.

The aldermen approved the minutes of the regular meeting May 19, 2021.

They also approved accounts payable.

Old Business

Debra Wyatt and Kristi Duering will plan on meeting with the Atchison County commissioners and D. Martin to discuss options for helping the City of Fairfax with nuisance letters.

New Business

The sidewalk across from the old hospital site is in need of some repair. The council has asked John to look into getting some estimates.

The council would like to see some maintenance work done on the front of the stage before the fair. John and Steve will look into what needs to be done.

Staff Reports

Treasurer’s report was given by Danny Kemerling. All accounts are in balance.

Lori Helfers informed the council that Nathan Thomas, Accounting Solutions, will be attending the July meeting to discuss the city’s audit.

Lori asked the council about another city-wide clean up before the fair. After a short discussion the council agreed on the weekend of July 30.

John Brown informed the council that as of right now the vultures in the park are gone.

John gave updates to the ditch work being done by C. Morton’s house.

John and Lori are continuing to work with Andi Macias, Snyder Engineering, and Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, on the preliminary engineering report for the CDBG street grant. The next funding cycle had not yet been announced.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.