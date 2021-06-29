The Fairfax R-3 School Board of Education held a regular board meeting June 17, 2021.

The board identified two items as immediate priorities for the school’s facilities: playground update and fencing between the bleachers and the football field. A safety review of the playground identified several items that need to be remedied and much of the playground surfacing needs to be redone. Preliminary talks have begun with one architect regarding the playground facility and the timeline for completion on this project is the end of the summer 2022.

Maintenance has been painting, refinishing floors, and checking items off of the request lists this summer.

The new cafeteria and elementary bathroom floors will be finished and ready for service by Monday of next week.

The school is looking at solutions to drainage problems from the gym roof and the bus lot which are channeling water into the girls’ locker rooms.

The Fairfax R-3 School District is once again looking at contributing to its reserve. A final amount will be known after the close of this fiscal year on June 30. They will most likely use money going into reserves from this year’s budget to pay for projects that have been postponed.

The budget for the 2021-2022 budget was approved during regular session.

The current fund balance is $1,761,912.

All bills were approved for payment.

A fund four transfer was approved in the amount of $84,867.60.

Board Policies

The board approved the following changes to the school’s policies and regulations:

• Policy 0311 – Statement of Practices: Board members may attend and participate in board meetings physically or by electronic means as specified. Adoption was recommended.

• Policy and Regulation 3165 – Procurement Standards: The school’s federal procurement policies have previously been reviewed and approved by DESE. A recent review wanted the addition of a new sentence. The added sentence requires districts, prior to purchases exceeding $25,000, to check the federally maintained “Excluded Parties List” to determine if the prospective vendor is debarred or suspended. This sentence appears in both the Policy and Regulation. Adoption was mandatory.

• Policy 4120 – Employment Procedures: One aspect of this policy relates to the use and abuse of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s “Missouri Automated Criminal History Site” (MACHS). This policy was reviewed for the first time by the Highway Patrol, which requested an additional provision requiring reporting of any improper use of the MACHS system. Adoption was mandatory.

New Business

The purchase of 12 new cafeteria tables was approved.

Replacement of the insulation on the boiler pipes in the hallway to the new gym was approved.

The school’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP) was approved by the board. This was formerly called the “COVID” plan and must be reviewed by the community every six months in order to stay in compliance with requirements related to ESSER III funds. The June board meeting is allowed to count for the first community review. The plan must also be posted on the school’s website.

The 2021-22 PD plan was approved.

A calendar modification was approved, moving the November 10 early out to November 11.

The next board meeting will be July 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.