The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 18, 2021, by Dwane Bressler to Eric Bressler for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 21, 2021, by Tripp and Terva Murr and Scott and Alicia Murr to Tracy Hall for Lot 7, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 21, 2021, by Carolyn Olsen, Trustee of the Edwin Olsen Revocable Trust, to Carolyn Olsen for land in Sections 1 and 12, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 21, 2021, by Carolyn Olsen to Keith Olsen for land in Sections 1 and 12, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 21, 2021, by Raymond Butt to Carolyn Olsen and Keith Olsen for land in Sections 1 and 12, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.