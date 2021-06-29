The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Eric Bressler, 39, and Elizabeth Mason, 39, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married June 21, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Corey K. Herron. Filed June 21, 2021.

Derek Morriss, 40, and Pamela Bywater, 40, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married June 19, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Christopher Sticken, ordained minister. Filed June 23, 2021.