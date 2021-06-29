The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, Kelly Herron, and Todd Stevens. Also present were Chief of Police Shannon Sherwood, Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire, and City Clerk Emily Schulte. Visitors were Malisa Linthicum, Tim Taylor, Scott Driskell, Brittany Paris, and Sam Giddinge.

The aldermen approved the meeting agenda and the May 19, 2021, meeting minutes.

Malisa Linthicum was in attendance on behalf of a Rock Port High School ’80s reunion currently being planned. It has been inquired with the Park Board if the shelter house could be utilized for the August 28 date, and it is available. The event would take place in the park somewhere between 5:00-9:00 p.m. before it relocates to another location. Linthicum stated she was planning to apply for a special event permit for attendees to BYOB, but wanted to speak with the council first to see if anyone had any questions or reservations. No issues were voiced.

Alderwoman Farmer spoke on behalf of Tourism Board member Holly Huntley, organizer of the annual 4th of July volleyball tournament at the park. The event has gone smoothly for several years with no incident. As of now only one team is registered, so the tournament will only take place if more registrations are received in the next few days. The special event permit for the 4th of July Volleyball Tournament was approved.

Brittany Paris wanted to voice her concern about the peddler permit issued last year to a book salesman. It is believed that this salesman will be back in the area in the near future and several citizens have concerns because of the way they were treated last year. It was asked that the board consider denying this application if one is submitted. Chief Sherwood stated that he didn’t receive any complaints on the individual last year. Citizens are encouraged to contact either the Rock Port Police Department or Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, depending on your residence location, to report any incidents with peddlers to be sure the local agencies are aware.

Sam Giddinge submitted a special event permit application for the annual 4th of July softball tournament at the park. The event has been incident free for a number of years. The special event permit for the 4th of July Softball Tournament was approved.

Scott Driskell was in attendance to inquire if the city had any update on the MoDOT owned portion of Skyline Drive. He has contacted Representative Allen Andrews and had a good discussion regarding the history and safety concerns with the road. Andrews had contacted Chris Redline and Jennifer Jarvis of MoDOT in hopes of finding a solution for all parties. MoDOT proposed paying for the survey, retaining wall blocks, and guardrail replacement if the city would install the retaining wall then take over ownership of the road.

A discussion was had over how costly that installation would be for the City of Rock Port. They don’t have the equipment or expertise necessary for such a large project and it would have to be contracted out. Alderman Stevens then informed the board that he had personally reached out to Redline and Jarvis and counter offered that deal making the city responsible for the purchase of all materials and a survey and MoDOT responsible for the installation. Stevens reported he had not heard back. Driskell stated Andrews said MoDOT would be accepting that deal and he will reach out to see why it has not yet been done. Stevens then mentioned the city might need to purchase additional property to ensure the road is fixed correctly.

Driskell acknowledged that most of the costs associated in the potential transfer of the road from MoDOT to the city should remain with MoDOT and thanked the board for continuing to look into the matter. He realizes the road won’t be fixed overnight, but he is willing to assist in any way possible to ensure the road is reopened.

Tim Taylor wanted to readdress the board to see if any issues were discovered with him potentially placing a new modular home on a piece of property to be utilized as a rental. No issues were voiced by the board.

Consent Agendas

The city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, and all board and departmental reports were approved.

The utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Clerk report and City Superintendent report were also approved.

Bill #1212 –

Court Appointed

Counsel Policy

Bill # 1212 – An Ordinance Creating a Court Appointed Counsel Policy for the Municipal Court – was read by Deatz. The first reading was approved. The second reading was read by Stevens. It was also approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1212, Ordinance #1212.

Ordinance Review:

Pets/Stray Animals

Mayor Thomas reported getting an additional complaint claiming several of the stray cats appear to be sickly. It was questioned if this could be a health code violation. The definition of ownership was then again discussed. Stevens stated that simply feeding the cats doesn’t determine ownership, however after a period of time it is harboring, which is also an ordinance violation. Farmer asked Chief Sherwood if he has discussed the concerns or moved forward with any of the residents previously discussed. Another property was then also pointed out to Sherwood as being concerning. He will look into it. Some citizens are working at attempting to relocate the strays.

It was determined that both the Chief of Police and Superintendent have animal control in their job descriptions. The city also has traps available for use. Any ordinance changes being suggested moving forward should be written up and available for review prior to the meeting in which it will be discussed.

Light Plant

Coverage Reduction

It was brought to the city’s attention that the valuation of the light plant could probably be lowered, per the recommendation of MIRMA. Superintendent Hale agreed with the recommendation. The aldermen voted to approve lowering the property schedule value of the light plant from $6,401,201.85 total value to $681,250 building value and $30,000 contents value, due to de-energization of the light plant per completion of the new switch gear.

Park Management Agreement

Stevens stated that the Park Board has initiated an agreement with NWMI, Inc. to mow due to city workers not currently having the manpower to maintain the park. The contract is near finalization. Additionally, it was stated as a reminder that the $500 per month park maintenance agreement payments to the city were waived until further notice at the May meeting to assist in the Park Board’s new maintenance costs. Stevens let the board know the maintenance agreement could be removed from the agenda moving forward until agreement revisions are received.

Clerk Schulte noted that the park maintenance agreement doesn’t only contain grounds maintenance tasks performed by city laborers, but also several items performed by office staff. It was inquired how office staff is to proceed with these tasks now that all other functions of the agreement have ceased. According to city ordinances, those tasks would now return to the Park Board the same as the grounds maintenance tasks did. Stevens responded that they are in the early stages of discussions and the agreement and ordinances would be readdressed following more discussions with the Park Board.

Chief of Police

Shannon Sherwood

The new reserve recruit has begun his training and Sherwood is optimistic given his knowledge and previous work experience. Mayor Thomas questioned how many reserves the city has and how often they are utilized. Sherwood informed her there are now four reserves and they are only utilized typically when officers are using leave.

Thomas then informed Sherwood of some concerns she had received regarding the number of park patrols, especially in the summer. It was asked that three to four patrols be done during the day and another three to four in the evenings with all of the activities currently taking place down there. More business checks would also be appreciated around town.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

Sheila Houston recently visited City Hall and inquired if they would be interested in receiving a commercial quality concrete bench for somewhere along Main Street or another suitable spot in town. An example of what was planned for purchase was distributed. All board members agreed the city would be happy to accept their donation. With Main Street being MoDOT right-of-way, there were several concerns regarding ADA compliance.

Houston was asked if the park would be a suitable location with her family to place the bench, and she agreed that it would. The Park Board will be given Houston’s information to work together for placement of the donation. The city is thankful to have it.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Herron complimented the new paint on the Main Street parking stalls and crosswalks.

Alderwoman

Lisa Farmer

The no parking signs on East Cass Street and Hillside Drive are faded and should be replaced. There are also several kids who live on Parkeast Drive and Rolf Road; it was suggested the city put up slow children signs for approaching motorists. Schulte stated she believed MIRMA advised against such signs, but we could reach out for their opinion.

MoDOT’s flags at the four-way stop are shredded and residents have asked if those can be removed or replaced. Mayor Thomas also mentioned the grass concerns in front of Rock Port Cabins. It was explained that a large portion of that is MoDOT right-of-way, and they maintain it as their schedule allows. It looks different from other locations in town because some property owners choose to mow the portions of right-of-way that connect to their property.

Alderman Ron Deatz

Deatz reported on behalf of Superintendent Hale. The dump truck is still being repaired. Main Street painting is going well, however it is on a brief hold until additional supplies are delivered. Thomas inquired about low hanging limbs over streets and received reports of many at the park needing trimmed. Farmer stated there used to be Park Board work days for the park trees. Stevens informed new board members that there is a budget line item for tree trimming which is typically utilized for anything around power lines in an effort to protect the new electrical upgrade infrastructure. Residents should be aware any trees the city would need to address for power line issues will be dropped, not trimmed. Home owners should have their trees maintained if wishing to keep intact.

In regard to the park, different methods have been used in past years, most recently paying to have them cut and dropped. Volunteers and Park Board members have then cleaned up in an effort to save money. A different approach will likely need to take place next time since volunteers were sparse. Herron then inquired whose responsibility the more than 200,000 gallon water loss taken on by the city pool would be. It is believed that ACCO was the party which left the drain open; however, their services are necessary for the operation of the pool and should be taken under consideration however it is chosen to proceed.

The meeting adjourned at 7:44 p.m.