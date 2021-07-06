The 83rd annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative will be held at its headquarters (18585 Industrial Road, Rock Port) Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Nominations for three open board of director positions will open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. At that time, nominations for directors shall be made from the floor by the members. The chairman shall invite and call for nominations, and nominations shall not be closed until at least one minute has passed during which no additional nomination has been made. No member may nominate more than one candidate. There are two open board positions in District 1, Page and Fremont counties in Iowa, and one open board position in District 3, Holt County in Missouri. If you wish to be nominated for an open board position, be at the headquarters of Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with another member of the cooperative to nominate you.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., you will be registered with a drive-thru process. Stay in your vehicle while registering. You will then be directed to vote for a by-law change and the open board of director positions. When voting is complete, you may either leave or stay for the business meeting. If you plan to stay for the brief business meeting, you will be directed to your parking spot. The business meeting will take place in the shop. There will be limited seating so bring a lawn chair. A meal will not be served. Instead of drawing for prizes this year, all registered members will receive an electric credit and a bag of goodies.

Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative is owned by its members and as a member/owner, your voice counts.