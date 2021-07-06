July 12, 1946

• The 17th child was born Sunday night to Mr. and Mrs. Tom McCall. The 10 pound baby girl was born at the McCall home on the Jens Christensen farm north of Tarkio. Not all of the 17 children are living and the McCalls have 12 grandchildren.

• Young Baptists have been attending camp here at the community park this week. Fifty-three girls were in camp from Monday to Wednesday and 25 boys were enrolled for camp Wednesday until the end of the week. The Baptist churches of Maryville, Forest City, Fairfax, Rock Port, Clearmont, Tarkio, and New Liberty church near Mound City were represented.

• Ed Rankin of Kansas City visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Rankin, here last weekend and is expected to leave Kansas City on Wednesday for New York City, from which point he will fly to Cairo, Egypt. He will make his residence in Egypt and work as division manager for Transcontinental World Airlines, international division of Transcontinental and Western Airlines.

July 15, 1971

• Approximately 4,000 spectators enjoyed the three performances of the annual Missouri State High School Championship Rodeo in Tarkio, where 86 contestants competed for the chance to attend the National Competition to be held this year at Twin Falls, Idaho. Rodeo Queen was Diane Paul of Greenwood, Iowa. All-Around Cowboy was Gregg Boswell of Savannah, Missouri, and All-Around Cowgirl was Diane Keeney of St. Joseph, Missouri.

• Helen Noland of Tarkio, manager affiliated with the Omaha, Nebraska, branch of Fashion Two-Twenty Cosmetics, was named 1971 National Sales Leader at a two-day convention in Kansas City.

July 11, 1996

• Five international men and boys’ choirs will perform this week in Tarkio and Clarinda, Iowa. “AmericaFest” will present world-renowned performers, some making their first appearance in the United States. The Adolf Fredriks Gosskor Choir from Stockholm, Sweden, consists of 32 boys. The Quattro Stagioni (The Four Seasons) Choir from Oslo, Norway, consists of four men. The Jazeps Medins Men and Boys’ Choir from Riga, Latvia, consists of 20 boys and 10 men. The Tallinna Poistekoor of Tallinn, Estonia, consits of 20 boys and 20 men. The Roder Jongenskoor of Roden, Holland, consists of 19 boys and 14 men.

• Alan Aeschliman of Tarkio, who works for H & H Golf, is presently working on a three-hole junior golf course in Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri. Professional golfer Tom Watson of Kansas City is designing the course. Watson’s course calls for three holes and a total of five greens. There will be a pitch-and-chip area and a practice putting green. Alan was recently pictured in the Kanas City Star with Tom Watson as they discussed plans for the new course.

• Casey Martin, 24, and Jacqueline Hixson, 24, both of Tarkio, were married on June 29, 1996, by Reverend Richard Pearson at Westboro, Missouri.

• Doug Summa made the first phone call on the new system in Tarkio. The phone system should see much improvement as it changes to a digital switch early Friday morning, July 12. This means Tarkio residents will now have to dial the entire seven digits when making a local phone call.