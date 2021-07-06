July 12, 1946

• Garry, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Parshall of east of Fairfax is recovering from an operation which was necessitated by the lodging of a piece of popcorn in his windpipe. About two weeks ago, the popcorn lodged in the windpipe and cut the air from one lung. Wednesday of last week, pneumonia developed and the child was taken to a St. Joseph hospital for the operation.

• A fish fry was enjoyed by a large group in the park Monday evening. Fifty-six pounds of Minnesota black bass, caught by Mr. and Mrs. James K. Hunter on their recent vacation, was served.

July 15, 1971

• Terry Swackhamer will start a second class in tennis at the City Park Monday, July 19, if enough are interested. Classes will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.

• The Fairfax Community Club voted to kick off a drive for an electric scoreboard for the local athletic field with a $500 donation. Cost of the board will be $1,300 and local men have agreed to install it.

• Kiwanians listened to a former citizen, Ronnie Ray, tell of his unusual experiences in his field of endeavors which relate to computer programming at present and space engineering in the past. Ronnie and his wife, Marilyn, and two daughters reside in Seal Beach, California, and he works for Collins Radio in a nearby city.

July 11, 1996

• July Lawn of the Month selections, chosen by the Xi Lambda Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, were announced. They are Marion Pierce, Dewayne Clark, Rick Kemerling, and Rose Hanway.

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Friday when the electricity went off, what were you doing? I was working away at the computers…After losing six hours of typing, it was back to business at hand and doing it over again! My business sure depends on electricity.” “New speed limit signs were put up at the city limits of Fairfax. Now it is legal to drive 60.” “The Kincannon building and the old Blue Bell Cafe building were both getting roof repairs Friday. Flowers were planted by the 4-H club around the welcome to Fairfax sign in the city park. A new park bench and handicap ramp is what’s going on in the park this week. Gravel and sand is piled as high as the building across the highway from Smith’s Tobacco Store and that means someone is going to get streets repaired.”