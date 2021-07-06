July 12, 1946

• The large flume which highway department workmen have been building just south of the Rock Port depot has been completed and operations are proceeding to fill in around the flume. The flume is a large box-like affair without a top; however, several heavy concrete beams have been constructed from one side to the other to strengthen the flume.

• Workmen doing roof repairs at the local school building last week discovered that the large furnace chimney at the southwest corner of the building was in a dangerous condition and needed repair. As a result, they repaired the brickwork and replaced the concrete collar at the top.

• The Mail last week completed 68 years of service to the people of Atchison County and Northwest Missouri and with the current issue starts its 69th year. The management looks forward to the new year with the same faith that brought about the establishment of the paper in 1878, when the men who brought the paper into existence felt that there was a place for this newspaper in the life of Atchison County.

July 8, 1971

• Don Mobley, Area Livestock Specialist, says one of the modern tools used extensively by Missouri beef and swine producers is the sonoray machine. Maurice Alexander, University of Missouri Columbia, and Mobley just completed two days of work in northwest Missouri where they sonorayed 43 bulls and 18 boars in Atchison, Nodaway, and Holt counties. The machine measures the backfat and loin eye area of a live animal.

• Materials have arrived for the construction of the bleachers at the new football field and the question now is “will they be done in time for the first game September 10?”According to the construction company, Southern Bleacher, Graham, Texas, they will be completed by July 15. The bleachers will be painted royal blue and are of pressed wood and will reach from the 15-yard line to the 15, 20 rows high to accommodate 2,200 fans.

• Rock Port’s post office initiated the new postal service Thursday with an open house and coffee and donuts for customers plus a tour of the facilities for those patrons who have never seen the inner workings of the post office.

• Dr. Roger W. Henderson, D.D.S. will open a dental office at 109 Clay Street in Rock Port July 15.

July 4, 1996

• The Rock Port Garden Club Yard of the Month for July goes to Mr. and Mrs. Rick Shaw at 508 S. Nebraska.

• Main Street is all decked out with new decorative flags. Several businesses made donations for the flags.

• Rock Port was hit by a microburst Saturday, creating a mess. The show yards for the New Horizons Garden Gathering got special attention during the cleanup. Volunteers made it possible to go ahead with the tour. The adverse conditions made the beautiful settings more meaningful.