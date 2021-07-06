StarGuard Elite, a company which does on-site unannounced audits, visited the Rock Port pool last week. During the sight audit they observed the lifeguards in action, management, ran skill and scenarios testing, checked the facility operations, and reviewed operational documentations. Following the audit StarGuard Elite acknowledged facilities who have scored well. Beachwalk Lagoon, Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort, Adventure Oasis Water Park, Rock Port City Park and Pool, and Midwest Pool Management were recognized for their high score. Good job ladies – keep up the good work. Pictured above, from left to right, are: Makenna Farmer (manager), Dara Young, Kylie Nuckolls, Mackenzie Lager, and Rachel Vogler (assistant manager).