The Tarkio High School National Honor Society and Community Blood Center are hosting a Summer Blood Drive Wednesday, July 14, from 1:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC), 110 N. 13 Street in Tarkio. All presenting donors will receive a free grab bag t-shirt.

Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code EG4W. For additional details, contact Mark Staten at 660-253-0186 or stamar@tarkio.k12.mo.us. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.