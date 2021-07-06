Looking for some outdoor fun for your family and school-aged children this summer? Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is offering Summer Junior Naturalist Programs with area naturalists. The summer is quickly flying by, but there are still two programs left! The programs will take place on the third Thursday of the month in July and August. Programs will start at 6:30 p.m. These fun programs will get kids outside and connect them with nature and wildlife through hands-on learning and experiences at a national wildlife refuge. All are welcome to attend but the programs will focus for kids kindergarten through sixth grade. All programs will be outside; dress appropriately to be outdoors, wear sturdy shoes, and bring insect repellent and plenty of water. Families are encouraged to join or a parent or legal guardian must accompany youth at all times. Meet in the refuge outdoor classroom before the program starts. All programs are free of charge.

Join Ranger Nikki Horne and Naturalist Shelby Smith on Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of Bug Bingo followed by Wetland Wonders. Be the first to get bingo and win some cool prizes! Jump into waders and set off on a wetland adventure to investigate creatures big and small. On Thursday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m. visit the refuge for a Nature Discovery Hike. Join Ranger Nikki and Naturalist Shelly Cox on an outdoor adventure, hiking the trails to explore different habitats on the refuge, observing plants and animals along the way. Meet at the outdoor classroom.

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is located in northwest Missouri near Mound City. Take Interstate 29 to Exit 79 south of Mound City, Missouri then travel south 2½ miles on U.S. Highway 159. Connect with their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/loessbluffsnwr/. Check their website: www.fws.gov/refuge/loess_bluffs/, for updates. For more information call 660-442-3187.