The Tarkio Nutrition Center would like to remind residents to stop by for a delicious meal and fun fellowship at 412 Main Street in Tarkio. The doors are open for coffee every morning Monday through Friday and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. those days as well. Although the center caters to the older generation, everyone is welcome to stop by for a meal. Prices are very reasonable. If you do not feel comfortable coming inside due to COVID-19, curbside pick-up is available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (you must call 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. the day you would like to pick up food). Deliveries are also made to homebound individuals who can not make it to the center. Give the center a call to be put on the list.

The Tarkio Nutrition Center is not only a great place to enjoy a meal, but there are also activities to enjoy there as well. A lending library of books and movies is available, as well as jigsaw puzzles to put together, a pool table at which to enjoy a fun game, a TV to watch a game or show while you play, and public computer access. The center also offers monthly blood pressure checks.

The Tarkio Nutrition Center is a much needed and very appreciated business on Main Street and the workers thank their clients and the community for all the support shown over the years, especially during the difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Spread the word and encourage your friends to enjoy food and fun at the center.