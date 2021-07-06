Iris Seaman, above, and Devin Preston, below, return to Tarkio Tech this summer to teach another kids’ workshop in improv theater.

Two Philadelphia performers, Iris Seaman and Devin Preston, return to Tarkio Tech this summer to teach another kids’ workshop in improv theater. The workshop runs from July 27 through July 29 and has two different classes for kids from third through eighth grade.

Over the three days, students will learn improv games and make their own scenes. They’ll build on their natural storytelling muscles and use energetic physicality to invent scenarios and practice performing them to an audience. By working together they will also learn to collaborate and share the spotlight. At the end of the three days the student will get to share their fresh, newly made creations with their family and friends. And maybe even some live improv!

Unlike traditional acting classes, this workshop doesn’t use a script that is already written. The instructors guide the students to create their own plot, dialogue, and circumstances in the moment, working with a scene partner and using their classmates as “audience.” Since there are no lines to memorize, this workshop focuses on creativity and communication. Students are encouraged to have fun and be silly to find what entertains their audience.

The best part is that the students get to present their own work and ideas. Want to make a scene about pirates serving pizzas to piranhas? Great! This workshop will help you make it interesting and exciting for the audience.

Iris and Devin both trained at the Pig Iron School, receiving Master’s Degrees in Devised Performance through the University of the Arts. Iris is the daughter and step-daughter of Paul Seaman and Bev Jones from Tarkio, Missouri. After all the creativity of last year’s showing Iris and Devin can’t wait to get back to Tarkio to see what you’ll come up with this year.

Each session is limited to 15 students. Call Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071 to reserve your spot. Cost is $100 per student. If there are more than one student from the same family, each subsequent student in that family is $50/student. Scholarships may be available.