Following the Future Golfers program the youth golfers are invited to go to Maryville, Missouri, to play the Tom Watson par three course next to Mozingo Lake Golf Course. This year, 10 students took advantage and traveled to play despite the rain. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Jessa Geib, Hadleigh Jones, Emma Teten, Brandon Athen, Wyatt Huntley, Lily Wilroy, Jaylynn Jones, Ryland Garst, Aricin Weber, and Karlie Gebhards; and back row – Jacob Erdman, Wayne Moore, Brock Nuckolls, Mark Bennington, and Ross Hastert. This program is made possible through the help of numerous volunteers helping teach the kids the game of golf.