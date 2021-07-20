Veterans honored

Veterans were honored during the Westboro Wildcat Days ceremony in Westboro, Missouri. George Laur, left, is a WWII veteran (1st Lieutenant) who flew 35 missions and B-24 bombers. He will celebrate his 100th birthday on September 20, 2021. Jim Morrison, middle, a WWII veteran, served in the U.S. Army January 1943 through January 1946 in the Americal Division of the 164th Infantry Regiment in the Solomon and Philippine Islands. Jimmy Miller, right, (Sgt. E-5), served in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971. During his first tour, he was stationed in A Company 815th Engineer Battalion in Pleiku, South Vietnam, and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic NCO. For his second tour, he was stationed in a Logistics Support Activity in Phan Rang, South Vietnam, and worked as a petroleum storage NCO. Phillip Hull and Chad Davenport were also recognized, but are not pictured. Phil served his country during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Corporal in the U.S. Army and served 1951-1953, stationed throughout Japan with the 43rd Engineering Company. Chad served in the Navy 1968-1969. He was stationed at Tan My on the Perfume River in Vietnam.

1st Place – Alcobolics

The Alcobolics placed 1st in the Westboro Wildcat Days medium-pitch softball tournament held in Westboro, Missouri, this past weekend. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Frank Saddlemire, Jake Cerven, Kaleb Kahue, and Austin Ascherl; and back row – Delson Grantham, Damian Barnett, Kevin Johnson, Luke McClarnon, Marcus Birt, and Matt Potratz. (Westboro Wildcat Days Facebook Photo)

2nd Place – GHS

GHS placed 2nd in the Westboro Wildcat Days medium-pitch softball tournament held in Westboro, Missouri, this past weekend. Team members include, from left to right: front row – Spencer Weir and Jordan Whitworth; and back row – Cameron Staples, Sam Phillips, Braden Wright, Tyler Peve, Luke Cox, Heath Higdon, Jake Dyche, Boston Hageman, Brady Cox, and Zach Pride. (Westboro Wildcat Days Facebook Photo)

3rd Place – The Boro

The Boro placed 3rd in the Westboro Wildcat Days medium-pitch softball tournament held in Westboro, Missouri, this past weekend. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Josh Bockert, Slade McNaughton, Shane McNaughton, and Keygan Day; and back row – Ben Henning, James Chesnut, Cody Copeland, Colton Hauschild, Drake Johnson, Mister McNaughton, Shannon Wiley, Shelby McNaughton, and Richard Irvine. (Westboro Wildcat Days Facebook Photo)

National anthem

Avigail Curtis sang the Star Spangled Banner at Westboro Wildcat Days in Westboro, Missouri. Also pictured is Brian Peregrine.

Duncan with the dinger

Eric Duncan gets a hit for the Regulators in the Westboro Wildcat Days medium-pitch softball tournament held this past weekend.

BBQ and laughs

Linda Trauernicht and Terry Lair enjoy the BBQ concessions provided by Brian and Julee Peregrine at Westboro Wildcat Days.

Blowing bubbles

This tiny tot couldn’t blow away the competition by playing softball, so he chose to make his own fun by blowing bubbles from a bubble gun.