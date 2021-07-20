The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 1, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Officer Shannon Sherwood was present to visit with the commission about CARES funding allocations. The commission told him that those funds had already been distributed and the new allocations should include direct funding to the cities.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.