City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:05 p.m. Roll call was done by Danielle Madron, City Clerk. Dow, Riley, and Poppa were present. Klosek was absent.

Mayor Morehouse asked for the approval of the regular meeting minutes of June 9, 2021, as distributed. The aldermen voted to accept the minutes.

There were no additions to the agenda.

Next month’s meeting will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Visitors were: city employees, Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, Animal Control Chris Hogue, Building Inspector Jesse Payne, Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons, and Officer Tyler Dorrel; Kenney Hales, auditor; Brian Coomes with Olsson; Mike Klosek, Sr., Rev. Mark Moon, and Dallas Prather.

Business

Kenny Hales, auditor for the city, talked about the completed 2020-2021 audit. He discussed the funds for the airport and the difference it would make between this year’s and next year’s audit.

Brian Coomes with Olsson spoke to the board about the progress at the airport. The concrete pour for the runway started June 14 and is now complete. The project is tracking well with its overall predicted completion date of September 24. Electrical work for lighting and pavement marking will begin soon. The fuel project is underway and the apron repair is expected to start within the next few weeks. All construction is expected to be complete by the end of September. The FAA will start their process after all construction is complete.

Mayor Morehouse discussed possible changes to the animal control pick-up and boarding fees. The clerk will be amending the current ordinance and bring it to the board next month.

Chief Gibbons informed the board about the damage to the parking lot and baseball field next to the football field at the high school. It is believed to have been caused by a UTV/ATV. Chief Gibbons discussed amending the ordinance to include a permit revocation stipulation for anyone who causes damage to personal property. Chief Gibbons and the clerk will be working to amend the ordinance and bring it to the board when it is complete.

Mayor Morehouse discussed the tire waste round-up that the city plans to do as a way to help residents of Tarkio get rid of old tires. The clerk is working on flyers to put up around town and in the paper. Once all dates are confirmed and set, the clerk will send out the flyer.

Department Reports

Blu Dow – City Buildings: Nothing to report.

Michael Klosek – Fire: Klosek was absent. Mayor Morehouse informed the board that the fire department bought a new washer and dryer. They have asked Morehouse Electrical and Home Maintenance, LLC, to do the wiring.

Andy Riley Parks & Pool: There have been some issues with ACCO not getting work done in a timely manner. The Parks Board is looking into a new company to help with the pool needs. The new company will be coming next month to introduce themselves to the Park Board. The Park Board is working on vendors and activities for Friendship Day on September 25.

Scott Poppa – Streets: Quimby’s report included the following: Repairs/Equipment: No major repairs just regular maintenance. Brush Pile: This area has gotten large, but they are holding off on burning it until the pool is closed. Street employees have started stacking on the south end so that they have room. RV Park: Currently there are only three campers here, no issues to report. There was a tree taken down that was in danger of falling on a camper in the future. Ditch Cleaning: Continue to work on cleaning curbs and ditches. Tubes: Jamie has ordered several tubes; the supplier was having a difficult time getting some of what they need. It should be here by the end of the week and they will start installing them next week. Weeds: Weeds have been sprayed on Main Street trying to keep them under control. Also sprayed some ditches with weed killer (not Round-Up) to keep ragweed under control. Storm Damage: There was a little storm damage last weekend. Most of it was between 8th and 9th on Maple and College. There was a large limb that did fall on a car and did do some damage. New Building/Old Building: The old building and the back building have both been taken down, and cleaned up creating a much larger working area outside. MO Concrete has poured the approach for the large doors on the east side of the building. The only thing that is to be done to the new building is to install the ice blockers on the roof over the large overhead doors later this year.

Timothy Morehouse- nothing to report.

Chris Hogue, Animal Control: Nothing to report. There are no animals at the pound at this time.

Tyson Gibbons – The police department has a new handheld radar gun that was obtained through grant participation. Training went well at Tarkio Tech June 30. Fourteen participated in the class which was a three-way partnership with Missouri Safety Center, Tarkio Police Department, and Tarkio Tech. Officer Dorrell spoke about the K-9 Golf Tournament coming up on August 6. The police department was given a free website to help with this tournament.

Danielle Madron – No financial questions were asked and there was nothing more to report.

A break was taken at 7:25 p.m. The meeting resumed at 7:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Shane Bredensteiner joined the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Morehouse announced an executive session would be held per Chapter 610.021 Section 3. Hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. The aldermen voted to enter into executive session.

Fire Chief Bredensteiner left the meeting at 7:50 p.m.

The executive session ws closed.

Riley made a motion to terminate the employment of Scott Day, building inspector. Poppa seconded. The motion passed unanimously. Scott Day’s employment is terminated.

The meeting was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting will be August 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.