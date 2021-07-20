The Fairfax R-3 School Board of Education met July 15, 2021.

All bills were approved for payment.

The school district received a donation to the playground fund from Lori Smith in the name of Pat Smith who recently passed.

The school also received a thank you to the Senior Class of 2021 from Susan Braams for the gift given to her for performing as the accompanist during graduation.

Financial

The district will finish the year contributing $230,000 to reserves. At this time they are exploring the use of this year’s reserve contribution on projects for the physical plant. There are still items that they have not been able to finish that were identified in the levy campaign in 2018 and the playground will need to be renovated in the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved full payment to Froeschl Floors for the installation of the epoxy flooring.

Facility

Floors are being refinished and painting is being done. Some repairs have also been made to areas that have been in need of work for a while. The building should be available to teachers sometime during the week of July 19.

The installation of fixtures for the elementary bathroom will begin on July 19.

New cafeteria tables will be delivered on August 20.

A tentative timeline for the playground renovation was discussed:

• Selection of Architect: August

• Finalization of the Scope of Work: September/October

• Bidding Window Opens: October/November

• Bid Selection: January

• Work Begins: April 2022

• Work Ends: August 2022

During architect visits the following items have been discussed:

• Playground renovation and resurfacing

– Play area for preschool (3-5 year olds)

– Removal, relocating, and/or new swings

– New impact surface for play areas

– Asphalt resurfacing

– ADA accessibility

– Removal of wood and metal playset

• Parking lot resurfacing for south parking lot

• Facility windows: window replacement wherever it is needed.

• Water drainage by the new gym, the south parking lot, and playground

– Regrading of ground and possible rebuilding of underground drainage between the bus lot and new gym. This would include a concrete area to move water away from the building and into the pre-existing drain.

– Consideration of water drainage and management off of parking lot and north part of the playground.

The new flooring in the elementary entryway, cafeteria, and hallway to the old gym is complete and looks great.

EA Wolves

The calculation procedure and payment amount from Tarkio to Fairfax R-3 for expenses related to the EA Wolves co-op were discussed. This year Tarkio has issued payment to Fairfax R-3 in the amount of $5,981.39. This payment offsets the additional expenditures assigned to Fairfax for being the fiscal agent of the coop (Fairfax R-3 pays the bills) and takes into consideration shared personnel costs.

Personnel

The board accepted the resignation of Mrs. Amy Fast during executive session.

The next board meeting will be August 19, 2021. The open tax rate hearing will be August 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.