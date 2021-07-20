The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Thomas McCrerey, 26, Easton, Missouri, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. July 13, 2021, at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department to serve the remainder of a six month sentence on charges of 2nd degree assault and DWI.

Becky Goacher, 52, Sheridan, Missouri, was arrested July 14, 2021, in Worth County, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Probation violation on original charge of possession of controlled substance.

Samuel Smith, 51, Burlington Junction, Missouri, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. July 16, 2021, at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department to serve 30 days on charges of possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.