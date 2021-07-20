The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through July. This included intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route BB – Closed for a resurfacing project through August. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route W – Resurfacing project through July. This included intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

I-29 – Pothole patching, both directions from mile marker 99 to mile marker 116 (Corning exit to Watson Exit), July 19 – 23