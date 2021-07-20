A soybean field day will be held Wednesday, July 28, at Ferguson Farms located 6547 SE Pickett Road at the east edge of St. Joseph. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9:00. Speakers will be from the University of Missouri Extension Service. This meeting is free and open to growers and agricultural business.

The program will begin with Dr. John Lory, Coordinator of the University of Missouri Strip Trial program giving a summary of all the cover crop strip trials across the state. These trials are on-farm replicated trials conducted by growers across the state in partnership with the Missouri Strip Trial program.

Weed control management is a key in successful corn and soybean yields. Dr. Kevin Bradley, State Extension Weed Scientist, will provide a new herbicide technology and weed management update.

Dr. Kaitlyn Bissonnette, State Extension Plant Pathologist, will help growers identify soybean diseases in the field. This hands-on identification and answering questions about fungicide application is timely as farmers are moving into the soybean fungicide application season.

Other speakers will be Denise Ferguson, County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment, and Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary or Denice Ferguson at the Buchanan County Extension Center, 816-279-1691.